Tourist occupation in Cancun will reach 60% by the end of the year, predicts the CPTQ

CANCUN, MX – The Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo (CPTQ) predicted that in the last months of the year there will be an occupation of 60 percent and in 2021 most of the jobs lost in the tourism sector will be recovered, thanks to the hard work carried out with campaigns and programs, among other strategies with national and international impact.

Director Dario Flota Ocampo announced the activities they have been carrying out since before the state’s reactivation began, one of which was from Caribe Mexicano Travel’s own site. He predicted a good future for the destination.

Currently, he said that Cozumel, Riviera Maya, and Cancun report an occupation close to 30 percent and, once the epidemiological traffic light goes to yellow, a faster improvement will come. “September and October are the low occupancy months, but some hotels report more reservations than last year because travelers who couldn’t come in April, May, and June rescheduled for those dates. From the usual 30 percent, we are going to reach 60 and we will stay that way until the end of the year,” he said.

Supported by statistical data, he showed in a comparative study that from January to June 2019, 1,226,224 passengers arrived at the state’s airports, of which 758,470 were foreigners. In this same period, this year 322,035 arrived, that is, there was a variation of 73.44 percent.

The countries that contributed the most tourists in the first semester of 2019 are the United States, with 417,980; United Kingdom, 52,674; Canada, 46,215; Argentina, 15,830 and Colombia, 18,816.

In the last four weeks there has been a constant reactivation of flights, with more than 100 daily operations, with a little more than 50 percent national, and the rest from the United States and a few from Canada.

