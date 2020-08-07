Tourist caught on video harassing whale shark in Quintana Roo

Environmental officers say an investigation is under way after a man was seen hanging onto the dorsal fin of a whale shark. The investigation stemmed from an online video posted on social media showing the man touching the whale shark.
The National Commission for Natural Protected Areas (Conanp) reports that on the morning of July 18, in the Reserva de la Biosfera Caribe Mexicano, a report was received about a vessel named Shark carrying out observation and swimming activities without an authorized tourist service provider.
The report was presented to Comisión Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas (Conanp) by authorized tourism service providers who carry out whale shark surveillance and monitoring activities.
Through social networks, a video was located in which a person is observed diving, touching a whale shark specimen, and trying to mount it holding on to its dorsal fin.
The facts were denounced before the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) and the Captaincy of the Port in accordance with current regulations. In case of finding sufficient elements, Profepa and the Harbor Master will dictate the corresponding corrective measures or sanctions, since a minimum distance of two meters from the sides and three meters from the tail fin must be respected.
Source: RMN
