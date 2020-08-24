Top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway leaving White House

Kellyanne Conway, who was Donald Trump’s campaign manager in 2016 and later became a leading advisor to the president, resigns due to family issues.

WASHINGTON D.C. (Agencies) Counselor Kellyanne Conway leaves Trump in the middle of an election race. Conway, whose husband has become an outspoken critic of Trump.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s longtime and influential adviser, will leave the White House at the end of the month. Ms. Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager during the 2016 homestretch, was the first woman to lead a campaign to reach the White House successfully, and she later became a leading adviser to the president.

In a resignation letter she issued Sunday night, Conway said she needs to spend time with her four children. Her husband George has become an outspoken critic of Trump, and her family has been the target of rumors in Washington. “We disagree on many things but are united on what matters most: the children,” she wrote. “For now, and for my dear children, there will be less drama and more mom,” she added.

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly.



Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N



God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

Despite her departure, Ms. Conway will speak at the Republican National Convention this week.

Her husband, a lawyer who left Trump after the 2016 campaign, became a member of Project Lincoln, an outside group of Republicans dedicated to defeating the president.

Conway’s departure comes at an inopportune time for Trump, who is at a disadvantage in the polls.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments