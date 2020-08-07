The terrible translations of “VISIT MEXICO” another example of ineptitude and corruption in AMLO’s government.

From Mexico’s state of “Warrior” to the city of “Progress” in Yucatan.
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador never disguised its enormous disdain for tourism, even thou is amongst Mexico’s top-grossing activities. So much, that AMLO himself, on various occasions, stated: “We will seek the end of the contrast between the grand tourism hotels and the marginalized colonies with poverty. In other words, everyone shoud be in identical situations”. (Ad verbum) (Whatever that means in AMLO’s gibberish) .
As we reported in The Yucatan Times, Mexico’s most crucial tourism platform, visitmexico.com, was in dispute over companies claiming they owed money and other issues.
Today, we can see on the federal government’s official site for promoting tourism abroad, embarrassing translations from Spanish to English like the following:
Visit Mexico page. The Spanish to English translation.
JUNIPERS
What is a Juniper?
Sabinas, that beautiful place in Coahuila by the river, is full of ahuehuetes, or sabinos, a type of colossal tree. What is the translation of sabinas into English? Exactly… Juniper.
The “Noble” state of Hidalgo
Why did Hidalgo become the state of “Noble” on the Visit Mexico page? Hidalgo, in Spanish, can also be understood as someone of nobility. In English and Spanish, noble is written the same.
Torreón, Coahuila, appears as… -drum roll-
But the worse of them all… The one that impacted us the most is Guerrero in English, WARRIOR.
WHY VISIT MEXICO, AN OFFICIAL SITE, HAS SO BAD ENGLISH?
We slipped into the page code, and what did we find? Visit Mexico was written and published in Spanish, and only an English translation “plug-in” was added to the code. There was no translation work done on the site to promote our country abroad, although it WAS PAID FOR when the page was designed.
So most probably more than one foreign person who entered the site to find out what to visit in our country came out more confused than informed.
Here are some other pathetic translations:
Tulum Mexico
Tulum is… Jumpsuit! Why? Who knows! The translator defined it as such.
Villa del Carbón
Villa del Carbón in the State of Mexico is… “Coal Village” So very literal.
And last but not least, we close with our very own Progreso, in Yucatan, currently known as “Progress”.
And we still have 4 more years of this government to go.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
What white women in a key county think about Trump
It is no secret to the.
-
Farewell with Mariachi music for a Mérida nurse who lost the battle against COVID-19
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- With mariachi music and.
-
Where can Americans travel today?
The European Union has barred U.S. travelers,.
-
Public Security Secretariat (SSP) investigates high-impact crime in the north of Mérida
The State Investigative Police carries out.
-
The Mérida-Cancún-Chetumal stretch of the Maya Train will be electric
In a stretch of almost 700.
-
ENOUGH 2020! – Hurricane season in the Atlantic to be worse than expected.
Due to current ocean and atmospheric.
-
San Felipe is the municipality with the highest index of COVID-19 contagion in Yucatan
YUCATAN, MEXICO.- “San Felipe became the.
-
Families of coronavirus victims lament ‘lack of control’ in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mourners at.
-
Possible heavy rains in Yucatan
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico/CONAGUA) – The.
-
One American is dying every 80 seconds from coronavirus
At least one person in the.
Leave a Comment