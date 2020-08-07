The Mérida-Cancún-Chetumal stretch of the Maya Train will be electric

In a stretch of almost 700 kilometers, the Maya Train will operate on the basis of electrical energy, while the rest will be able to adapt to this type of energy supply.

The Maya Train project will have almost 700 kilometers of electrical route on its Merida-Cancun-Chetumal route.

“Based on different studies, Fonatur has decided to incorporate electrification in more than 40% of the route at the beginning of the operation of the entire system, reflecting the commitment of the Government of Mexico to protect the environment and use energy-efficient alternatives ”, explained the agency in a statement.

These sections will be electrified, representing 690 kilometers of route, including slopes and double tracks for multiple services.

“The design for these sections with the highest expected demand was adjusted to incorporate electric traction in the rolling stock and in the railway infrastructure. Electrification is only carried out at the beginning of train operations. And there is the possibility of electrifying the rest of the route in the future ”, Fonatur explained.

According to the agency, it will also operate with two types of trains: one hybrid based on diesel and electricity, and a second one fully electric.

“Dual trains combine both types of traction. They have versatility because the same locomotive provides services in electrified and non-electrified sections. They can operate in their electric mode and on the highway make the change of mode and start the diesel-electric motor for sections without wiring or catenary. “Hydrogen-powered locomotives could be transitioned on a second phase in the near future,” Fonatur said in a statement.

For this purpose, catenaries (wiring necessary for electricity-based operation) will be installed along the route as well as the construction and operation of electrical substations along the route and modification to the existing electrical network, if necessary.

“Together with the CFE, the networks that will serve the railway infrastructure will be modernized and adapted,” said the message.

At the beginning of the presentation of the project, Fonatur stated that there would be a hydrogen-based train that would arrive from the Escárcega-Chetumal highway to the Calakmul archaeological zone, which has been held in abeyance.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments