The closure of archaeological sites leaves a loss of 80 million pesos

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) lost about 80 million pesos (about 4 million USD), in revenue with the closure of the 17 archaeological zones, for just over four months, revealed the National Institute Anthropology and History (INAH).
So far there is no date for the reopening of the pre-Hispanic cities, which have been closed since the last week of March, due to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic.
Therefore, the federal government ordered the suspension of the activities of the 178 archaeological zones open to the public as well as the 101 museums in the country.
According to the INAH, the pre-Columbian cities of Mexico would be reopened when the Covid-19 Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light goes to green.
In the State, the archaeological sites remain closed due to the temporary interruption of school, work, and recreational activity, as well as mobility in public spaces, in order to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.
From January to March of the current year, 6,411,581 people entered the museums and pre-Columbian cities, with a reduction of 12.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019, when the total was 7,312,247.
Of this total, 3,611,677 people entered pre-Hispanic cities, 56.3 percent, and two million 799 thousand 904 visitors went to museums, 43.7 percent.
Of that total, 4,899,297 were nationals, 76.4 percent, and 1,512,284 were foreigners, 23.6 percent.
In this period, archaeological tourism decreased by 16.8 percent, and in 2019 there were 4,340,182 tourists who visited the archaeological sites across the state.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
What if the COVID-19 vaccine is approved, and people do not want to receive it?
There has always been a small.
-
Battle over access to Covid-19 vaccines ahead as rich nations are first in line
Wealthy countries have already locked up.
-
August begins with new record of covid-19 infections in Mexico
9,556 cases were reported in the.
-
Mexico captures ‘El Marro’, cartel boss blamed for fueling violence
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican Army.
-
Our Lady of Guadalupe reappears in Monterrey
Monterrey’s government will “rescue” the image.
-
Hurricane Isaias lashes the Bahamas while Florida awaits for its turn
Hurricane Isaias ripped shingles off roofs and.
-
Lopez Obrador says he will wear a mask ‘when there is no corruption’
Mexico’s president has said he will.
-
Information on COVID-19 in Maya language is urgent in Yucatan
People from the Mayan communities in.
-
The U.S. to hike fees for immigration benefits
The Trump administration is hiking the.
-
200 children positive for COVID-19 after summer camp.
UNITED STATES (CBSNews) – The Centers.
Leave a Comment