The Cancún-Tulum highway to be modernized with a 6.7 billion USD investment

Mexico’s tourism board Fonatur will receive proposals from August 13 for the modernization of a 120km section of federal highway 307, in Quintana Roo state, as part of works for the US$6.7bn Maya train line.

The highway connects Cancún and state capital Chetumal. The subsection to be tendered relates to the road link between Cancún and Tulum city.

The 18-year PPP contract includes modernizing, rehabilitating, operating and maintaining the subsection that starts at Cancún international airport and extends southeast about 40km to the access roads of Playa del Carmen. It then runs to Tulum city, according to a tender that Fonatur launched on June 23.

Proposals were scheduled to be received until August 10, but the board extended the deadline, according to government project tracker site Mexico Projects Hub.

The winner will be announced on August 24, works should start in September and operations in September 2023.

Five interested participants visited the site on June 30, public records on government procurement site Compranet show.

The companies were Prodemex, Greenfield SPV III, Constructora de Proyectos Viales de México and two consortiums comprising Marcadores De Pavimento with CV-Greenfield and Innopresa with Rubher Asociados.

To obtain the early preliminary bases for the tender, participants had to pay Fonatur 200,000 pesos (US$8,960), according to the tender documents.

