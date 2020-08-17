Teenager caught stealing in Motul, Yucatan

MOTUL, YUCATAN (August 17, 2020).- A teenager was discovered when he was attempting a robbery at a grocery store in Motul, Yucatan, on Sunday, August, 16th.
The events occurred at the Dunosusa supermarket, located on Calle 22 in the city center, around 8:00 p.m.
The Municipal Police received the report and upon arriving at the place they found that the store staff had caught a teenager, who was allegedly trying to steal boxes of candy. The young man was caught right on the spot by the store manager.
The suspect, who is about 16 years old, appears to be a native of the Kancabal community, in the municipality of Motul.
The police officers called the young man’s parents, who had to go to the store to pay for the products.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Churches insist on reopening
Mass can be celebrated with sanitary.
-
Google Doodle pays homage to Mexican translator Librado Silva Galeana
Librado Silva Galeana was a translator,.
-
Two teenagers drown in Cancun
Two teens found drowned in Cancun.
-
The state government recognizes that Yucatán is going through an economic crisis in different sectors
The main sectors of the Yucatecan.
-
Unstable weather conditions will bring heavy rains to the Yucatan Peninsula
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- For the second half.
-
Local project celebrates 2 years of improving Cholul
In order to contribute to the.
-
Covid-19 new strain detected. It is 10 times more infectious.
This coronavirus mutation is found mostly.
-
“I’d be the first to get the Russian vaccine”. – AMLO
Lopez Obrador says these two nations.
-
There are 2 tropical waves in the Atlantic, both are forecast to turn into depressions
Forecasters are watching two fast-paced tropical.
-
Thousands can’t pay their rent in CDMX and survive by auctioning off their stuff.
The terrible economic crisis left by.
Leave a Comment