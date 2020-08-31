State authorities announce new Urban Mobility Improvement Plan

As part of the “Urban Mobility Improvement Plan for the Historic Center of Mérida”, the expansion of sidewalks with trees, the improvement of crossroads, as well as new pedestrian spaces and signage in the Yucatecan capital will be carried out.

The change of bus stops will take effect on September 13th, and the new signage will be ready on September 20th, according to the calendar presented this morning by state authorities.

These measures are aimed at reducing the concentration of people in the downtown area, as well as respecting social distancing to avoid Covid-19 infections.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments