Star Wars characters visit Mérida’s IMSS T-1

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Members of the Star Wars Fan Club of the Peninsula showed that they are not only fans of this film saga, but that they can also carry out altruistic activities, so necessary in these times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A few days ago the members of the club went to the T-1 Hospital of the IMSS, where they distributed food and soft drinks to people waiting for their relatives in the emergency area of ​​this clinic.

The funny part is that among those Star Wars characters, one “antihero” sneaked in with the group… Deadpool.

According to what Star Wars Fan Club de la Peninsula reports on its Facebook account, they brought 30 chicken pies and 30 soft drinks to distribute among the families of patients.

Often, these people do not even have enough money to get a decent meal, and they spend several days waiting for their relatives to be discharged, that’s why this altruistic activity is so important.

“Thanks to all who helped by doing their bit to make this work possible.”

Characters such as Kylo Ren, Deadpool, Imperial Guard, Stormtrooper, Anakin, and Obi-Wan Kenobi were seen distributing this aid packages among the people.

As reported, it is not the first time that they carry out a similar activity, since they usually distribute food and toys to children in homes, rehabilitation centers or wherever they are most needed.

The group was formed in 2016 and since then they have not stopped helping.

