Son of legendary drug capo Amado Carrillo executed in Sinaloa

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in northern Mexico say that gunmen have killed a son of legendary drug lord Amado Carrillo Fuentes.
The father, better known by his nickname,“The Lord of The Skies,” for his habit of transporting shipments of drugs on jet airliners, died in a botched plastic surgery in 1997.
Prosecutors in the northern state of Sinaloa said Friday that his son, Julio César Carrillo, was found shot to death at a house in the city of Novolato. The killing apparently happened on Thursday.
After the death of the elder Carrillo Fuentes, his brothers and some sons continued operating the Juarez drug cartel, based in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas.
For years, the Juarez cartel was locked in a turf war with the rival Sinaloa cartel, which had pushed into Chihuahua state. But in recent years, the Juarez cartel’s armed enforcement wing, known as “La Linea,” has split off and began operating on its own. No suspects or motive in the killing were immediately announced.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Earthquakes in Northern Mexico shake California and Arizona
On Monday, August 17th, a swarm.
-
Motul takes first step towards clean energy
Solar panels are installed in Motul .
-
Even after reopening, cinema theaters register low attendance
MEXICO CITY (August 18, 2020) –.
-
23 Yucatecan babies have tested positive for COVID-19
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN., August 18, 2020.- A.
-
“Bad omen” at the Mayan Train project in the Yucatan
Two events that some might consider.
-
Video of cash delivery to former Senators shows filth from the past regime: AMLO
Former officials and senators from the.
-
AMLO’s energy plan to increase electricity rates
The Mexican president asked for a.
-
Hotel group condemns Trump administration’s use of hotels to hold migrant kids
The nation’s largest hotel industry group.
-
Goodbye private investment. “There will be no brewery in Mexicali” – AMLO
“The results of the popular consultation.
-
Tropical wave with cyclonic potential is monitored; The Yucatan Peninsula is on its possible path.
CANCUN Mexico (Times Media Mexico) –.
Leave a Comment