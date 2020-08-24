Software Development in Ukraine — What to Consider When Building a Site?

Launching an online project is a difficult task. However, it is even more complicated to build a high-quality website from scratch. There are so many things to consider. Otherwise, your online project will hardly get stable traffic and serve its purpose. If you do not want to risk launching another second-rate online project, then we have made a check-list of things to be kept in mind.

1. Target Audience

Site development starts with defining its target audience and user group. Both site functionality and design are highly dependent on people who the product is developed for. You need to know what your potential clients need, what questions they ask, what they want, and what online interaction they consider the most convenient. Before a site prototype is built by Ukrainian software developers , we strongly recommend that you check what your competitors offer and check the main disadvantages/ advantages of the products they have built so far.

2. User Case

Create scenarios for using your site (the way you see it). What keywords can be used to find your site, what the user should see on the main page, and where he should click to minimize his “efforts.” The more comfortable your customer stays on the website, the higher the probability of a sale is.

3. Site Functionality and Structure

Think about the functionality you need first. For example, if you are going to launch an online store, then you need to keep in mind bread crumbs, a shopping cart, on-site search, product recommendations, one-click purchases, product descriptions, and media content. In case you are working on the corporate site representing a large company, then there are some other things for you to consider. Start by planning the site structure: what sections should be on the site and what role they are supposed to play. After all, a landing page may be enough to land conversions. Once you are done with defining your target audience and site user case, it will be no difficulty for you to decide on the site functionality and structure.

4. Design

Nowadays, there are so many templates and online platforms that you can use as a source of inspiration for your online project. Just choose design approaches and visual dynamics that you like. What’s important here is that you follow your brand identity, take care of the UX/ UI side of the project, and make sure that site adaptability is taken into account.

5. Digital Content and Site Promotion

Your site needs to be Search Engine Optimized (SEO). Otherwise, no one will ever be able to find it. Take care of visitor flow channels — Instagram, Telegram, Facebook, and advertising. Note that almost any site has a blog; it is critically important for search engines. Custom articles, video integrations, reviews, native and direct advertising — all these will help you promote your online business on the Internet.

6. Server Selection

You need to choose a server based on the heaviness of the site, its traffic, as well as the technology on which the backend is built (node.js, PHP, Ruby, Python). Well, the tasks that the site solves should also be taken into account. If you are going to launch a small site in a less popular niche, then shared hosting will do the job well. In case you are running a large online store with thousands of products and large daily traffic, then you need a dedicated server. In any case, your site should be very fast and reliable. This affects not only the convenience of the users but also the site’s ranking in search engines.

7. Site Management

If the site is static and is not going to be updated often, then you can do without the admin panel. But what if you want to change something — to add an article, product, new section, or update a piece of content? Then the admin panel is necessary. You also need to take into account that the CMS may not initially have the full functionality you need. So you may have to either build it yourself or contact third-party developers.

8. Integration

Here is a list of questions that need to be addressed in advance before integrations of third-party systems and services are implemented.

Do you need a database?

Do you need a payment system?

Do you need site integration with 1C?

Do you need analytics (GA)?

Do you need a sales analysis?

Do you need increased site security?

All these questions should be answered in advance. Only in this case, you will be able to build a quality online solution that serves its purpose in full.







