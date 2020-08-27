Scorching hot weather will continue to rise in Yucatan

Temperatures will remain high
Merida, Yucatán (Times Media Mexico).- This Thursday, August 27, the entrance of humidity from the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico will continue, and in interaction with a waterway over the Yucatán Peninsula, will maintain the probability for rain showers.
There will be strong thunderstorms in the north, east, and southwest of Yucatan, north, and south of Quintana Roo, and north, center, and south of Campeche.
Temperatures will be hot to very hot during the day and warm at night.
The dominant wind will be from east-southeast direction from 15 to 25 km / h and gusts over 50 km / h on the Campeche Sound.
Maximum temperatures between 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are expected in Yucatan and Campeche, and 30 to 35 in Quintana Roo. The thermal sensations could go well above 45 degrees Celsius.
Friday
This Friday, the entry of tropical sea air from the Caribbean Sea, combined with daytime warming will generate conditions of clear to partially cloudy skies.
There will be a chance for rain intervals with strong local storms in the south and southwest Yucatan, southern Quintana Roo, and northern and southern Campeche.
Temperatures will be hot to very hot during the day and warm at night.
There will be east-southeast winds of 15 to 25 km / h and gusts over 45 km / h in coastal areas of the Yucatan Peninsula.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
