School packages and support for two municipalities

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal made a working tour of the municipalities of Chicxulub Pueblo and Dzoncauich to oversee the delivery of “Impulso Escolar” (School Impulse) kits, which will reach 272,840 students in public primary schools throughout the state and secondary schools in municipalities and police stations in Merida, so that children and young people are ready to do their homework during the 2020-2021 school year, which in Yucatan starts in the distance mode next Monday 24th and, when the epidemiological light is green, will be present again.

In support of the families economy, uniform shirts, shoes and backpacks that accompany school supplies are also distributed for primary school students.

The goal is for the children of Yucatan to have these clothes and be ready when classes are back in session, once sanitary conditions allow it.

On this occasion, the directors and teachers will be in charge of delivering these items to parents, who will have to go to their children’s schools in an order that will be defined by each campus, either by day, grade and at different times with the goal of having between 15 and 20 people in the schools per hour at most.

With regard to school breakfasts, 4,366,390 packages will be distributed every two months to benefit about 115,000 preschoolers, first and second grade elementary school children.

Each package consisting of a box of fluid milk, a package of whole-grain cookies and 1 fruit mix will be delivered twice to cover the first two quarters of the school year.

Along with the mayor of Chicxulub Pueblo, Guadalupe Canto Ale, the state leader reiterated the importance of delivering school supplies, breakfast and other items in a staggered manner and by schedules to avoid crowds.

Later, the governor visited the “24/7 Medical” office, where he spoke with the doctors who attend there, who thanked him for the support of disposable protective suits, medicines, digital thermometers and an oximeter for the medical care of children and adults.

