San Miguel de Allende puts face masks on its statues

Faced with the resistance that some citizens still show to using the face mask as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the authorities of San Miguel de Allende, in Guanajuato opted to place masks on the city’s statues and murals in order to raise awareness among the population.

The City Council of this city classified as a World Heritage Site covered the mouths of 13 sculptures of historical figures, and some murals with famous figures were modified to paint their respective mask.

Among the intervened sculptures are those of the pro-independence general Ignacio Allende, Cristóbal Colón, the insurgent Juan José de los Reyes Martínez, known as El Pipila, and the American artist Stirling Dickinson, who lived for many years in San Miguel de Allende.

This measure is part of the “Put it on now!” (Póntelo Ya) campaign, implemented by municipal authorities to promote the use of face masks as a measure to combat Covid-19.

In San Miguel de Allende, a city with approximately 180,000 inhabitants, it is mandatory to wear a mask in public spaces since May.

So far, five people have been arrested for not complying with this provision at SMA.

The penalty for this offense can be an arrest for up to 36 hours or a fine of up to 8,600 pesos.

According to figures from the Guanajuato Secretary of Health, these measures have worked.

It is currently the municipality with the lowest rate of infections per inhabitant in the entire state: while San Miguel de Allende registers one active case for every 1,812 inhabitants, the average in the state is one case for every 814 people.

Source: San Miguel Times







