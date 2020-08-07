San Felipe is the municipality with the highest index of COVID-19 contagion in Yucatan

YUCATAN, MEXICO.- “San Felipe became the municipality with the highest morbidity rate for Covid-19 since August 6th, exceeding the rate of 1,300 per 100,000 inhabitants, thus unseating Ticul and Temozón”, said the Health Secretariat of Yucatan.

Likewise, there are already three populations with a range of more than one thousand, and Valladolid and Bokobá will soon be added to the list of municipalities with the highest incidence rate of the fatal disease.

According to the federal Health Secretariat, the morbidity index or rate is a useful statistical data to study the processes of evolution and disease control, in this specific case, we’re talking about Covid-19, of course.

Today, 248 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the State, of which 14 are from San Felipe, which caused a notable increase in the incidence rate.

Now this port municipality has a morbidity rate of 1,336.76 per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Ticul, with 1,225.07 and Temozón, with 1,226.

In fourth place is Valladolid, with a rate of 999.84, then comes Bokobá, with 958.47, Chapab, with 888.04, Cuncunul is in seventh place, with 763.36, and Samahil, with 703.6.

Merida is ninth, with a rate of 692.54, preceded by Umán, with 700.31 and also by Kaua, with 673.29

It should be noted that Mérida is the municipality with the largest demography, followed by Kanasín, Valladolid, Tizimín, and Progreso. Then come Umán, Tekax, and Ticul.

Temozón is in 21st place in the population table, Bokobá is in place 97 and San Felipe in place 99, that is, the last two municipalities mentioned above are among the 10 least populated in the State.

