“Russia has registered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world” – Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW Russia. (Agencies) – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that his country had become the first to register a vaccine against the new coronavirus.

“This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus has been registered,” said the head of the Kremlin in a meeting with the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Russian vaccine is “effective,” has passed all the necessary tests, and allows for “stable immunity” to COVID-19, he said.

The Kremlin chief added that one of his daughters has already been vaccinated with the Russian preparation and is now feeling “good.”

“I hope that soon we can start mass production of this remedy,” the Russian president said during the meeting. At the same time, he added that the vaccination would be voluntary, so that “those who wish to do so can do so”.

Putin said he was confident that foreign countries would soon be able to develop their vaccines against COVID-19. “I hope that our colleagues abroad will also continue their work, and there will be more remedies that can be used in the market for drugs and vaccines” he said.

According to the latest official data, Russia currently ranks fourth in the world for the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus with 897,599 cases, 4,945 more than yesterday.

