Russia claims to have COVID-19 vaccine, they named it “Sputnik-V”

On Tuesday, August 11th, Russia has cleared a vaccine against COVID -19 for emergency use on health-care workers this fall.
Fast advance: Russian president Vladimir Putin said during a meeting on Tuesday that the newly registered vaccine “has passed all the necessary tests” and that one of his daughters had received the inoculation.
“She has taken part in the experiment,” Putin said, according to the Associated Press.
Vaccination program: The Russian vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow. Although it has been tested on some volunteers, Russia has not finished the larger type of study needed to prove it is safe or protects recipients against infection by the coronavirus.
According to reports, doctors, nurses, and teachers will be given the shot first when enough supplies of the vaccine are ready in October, and it could reach the general public by January.
The Russian vaccine uses an adenovirus to deliver components of the pathogen that causes covid-19. The approach is similar to one being advanced by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, according to the New York Times,
National pride: Vaccines against covid-19 could be wielded as a tool of geopolitical power, with nations offering supplies to friends and allies. The Russian shot is named Sputnik-V, a clear allusion to the dramatic Soviet launch of the first space satellite in 1957, according to CNN.
“Americans were surprised when they heard Sputnik’s beeping. It’s the same with this vaccine. Russia will have got there first,” Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said in June.
There are close to 900,000 reported cases of coronavirus infection in Russia, the fourth-highest number in the world.
Risky race: The Russian vaccine claim could encourage the Trump administration to fast-track emergency approval of one of several vaccines being tested by the US program, Operation Warp Speed. Some scientists fear that the vaccine could become a pawn in American election politics and have cautioned against distributing an untested injection.
China, too: In June, China also approved a vaccine, made by CanSino Biologics, for use by its military. The country has offered experimental vaccines to officials at state enterprises in China.
Source: MIT Technology Review
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Abundant Perseid meteor shower will be visible in Yucatan
It’s early August, which means the.
-
Emilio Lozoya reveals he handled bribes by instructions from Peña Nieto and Videgaray
The Attorney General of the Republic,.
-
Cancun delays opening of beaches and Playa del Carmen opens in 8 days
Cancun is waiting for the health.
-
Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación guarantees peace in Guanajuato
Federal and state authorities arrested the.
-
Quintana Roo: the state with the most diagnosed cases of HIV/AIDS in Mexico
As of the second half of.
-
Video Showing Florida Police Attempting To Handcuff 8-Year-Old Draws Outrage
The arrest of an 8-year-old boy.
-
Suspected drug dealer arrested in fraccionamiento Del Parque after drug raid
Agents claimed drugs after citizen’s complaint.
-
AMLO’s government keeps scholarship money
The Federal Government took away from.
-
Coronavirus and facemasks – The benefits.
Facemasks not only prevent the spread.
-
Being a bureaucrat in AMLO’s presidency
Wage cuts, no computer use, no.
Leave a Comment