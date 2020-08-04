Representative Luis Alegre Salazar participates bare-chested in Virtual Seminar

On Monday, August 3, the president of the Tourism Commission of the Chamber of Representatives, Luis Alegre Salazar, participated bare-chested in the Virtual Seminar “The T-MEC and companies in the tourism sector in Mexico”.

The brunette deputy had a brief participation of just 33 seconds, initially with the camera turned off.

But when he opened it for a few moments he was bare-chested and limited himself to saying that from the Legislative they are promoting the sector and that they will always count on them.

The Secretary of the branch, Miguel Torruco, was present at the virtual seminar, who highlighted the boost that the T-MEC will give to border tourism.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments