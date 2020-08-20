Remember your facemask and umbrella, it’s a thunderous day in Yucatan

MERIDA, Yucatán – Moisture from the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, interacting with a watercourse over the western and central portion of the Yucatán Peninsula, will maintain the potential for rainstorms this Thursday, August 20th.

There will be punctual storms in the north, east, and center of Yucatan, north, and south of Quintana Roo, as well as rain showers with heavy storming in the north, center, and south of Campeche.

Temperatures will be hot to very hot during the day and warm at night.

You will feel east-southeast winds shifting to the northeast at 15 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts over 40 km/h in coastal areas.

The low-pressure zone is expected to be located off the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras.

Friday

This Friday, a waterway over the Yucatan Peninsula, in interaction with tropical sea air, will continue to maintain the potential for afternoon rainstorm intervals in the north, northwest, and south of the Yucatan, central and southern Quintana Roo, as well as heavy rainstorms in the north, central and south of Campeche.

Temperatures will be hot to very hot during the day and warm at night.

There will be east-southeast winds shifting to the northeast from 15 to 30 km/h and gusts over 50 km/h in coastal areas.

During the course of this day, it is expected that the low-pressure area along the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras will continue to move towards the Gulf of Honduras and off the coast of Quintana Roo early Saturday morning, causing potential intense thunderstorms throughout the state, as well as gusts greater than 60 km/h.

