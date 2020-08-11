Quintana Roo: the state with the most diagnosed cases of HIV/AIDS in Mexico

As of the second half of June, there were 11 cases of HIV per 100,000 inhabitants.

Quintana Roo leads the country in having the highest rate of newly diagnosed cases of HIV/AIDS. As of the second half of June, there were 11 cases of HIV per 100,000 inhabitants, while the rate of AIDS was 7.2.

According to a report issued by the federal Health Secretariat, Quintana Roo, Colima (6.5), Baja California Sur (6.3), Yucatan (4.9) and Veracruz (4.7) had the highest rates of HIV up until the end of June.

According to the report issued by the federal agency through the HIV Epidemiological Surveillance System in the second quarter of the year, Quintana Roo had 198 reported cases that continue to be registered as HIV positive, enough to position it as the state with the highest rate nationally.

Of this total number of cases, 167 men and 31 women received medical attention in public health sector hospitals; since 1984 and until the most recent figure, a total of 3,654 cases have been registered in the state, mainly through sexual transmission.

HIV is characterized by a virus that destroys the immune system; some of the symptoms are: fever, sore throat and fatigue that can appear a few weeks after infection and remain asymptomatic for several years.

In the case of Quintana Roo, a total of 130 cases of the disease were reported during the same period, 115 of them in men and 16 in women.

According to the federal health sector, AIDS is the next stage of the infection, where the strongest symptoms occur, such as weight loss, night sweats, fatigue, and recurrent infections of the immune system, precisely because that is where the virus attacks most. In both stages, antiretrovirals are the ones that help patients ease the health effects.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments