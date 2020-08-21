Quintana Roo launches “The best of two Worlds” campaign

Regarding the destination promotion strategy implemented by the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (Consejo de Promoción Turística de Quintana Roo: CPTQ), director Dario Flota Ocampo recalled that on May 28 the campaign “The best of two worlds” was presented, in Spanish and English, which has allowed it to have a presence in different national and international media.

It consists of more graphic communication materials that have even been made available to airlines to publicize their promotions.

“The best of two worlds” combines in one image two different aspects of the state and has had a reach of more than eight million on the web, they have also developed specific material by segments (golf, adventure, newlyweds, etc.), and have taken advantage of the absence of tourism to collect images and photographs with drones of the different destinations.

Flota Ocampo highlighted that from April to July the CPTQ has carried out 49 webinars with tourism service providers, other destinations and associations, 21 business meetings with airlines; and tour operators and the creation of e-learning or digital learning sections, which are basically interactive training platforms for travel agents.

The material is available in six languages ​​on the portal https://www.caribemexicano.travel/.

