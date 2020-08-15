Quarantine exacerbated emotional crises in Mexico

According to the Youth Integration Centers, director-general, 43% of the cases of suicide are registered in people between 15 and 29 years old.

MEXICO CITY (El Excelsior) – In Mexico, young people have suffered the greatest emotional impact during confinement due to the coronavirus’s health emergency, according to Carmen Fernández, general director of the Youth Integration Centers.

In closing the participation of volunteers from Youth Building the Future in the centers, she said that the percentage of young people who commit suicide increased during the pandemic.

The risk of suicide is increasing. Unfortunately, it has become more complicated with this pandemic, and suicides have increased. Already 43% of suicide cases are among young people between 15 and 29 years of age,” she said.

According to Inegi, by September 2019, young people between 20 and 24 have the highest suicide rate among the entire population, with 9.3 per 100,000 in that age range.

Surveys carried out by the ICJ detected that confinement for young people has also represented an opportunity for family life.

In the case of women, the group from 15 to 19 years old presents the highest suicide rate with 4.0 suicides per 100 thousand women; in the case of men, the group from 20 to 24 years old stands out with a rate of 15.1 suicides per 100 thousand young people in that age range, according to the most recent data released by Inegi.

