Progreso, Yucatan registers 22 new infections in 24 hours

Progreso registered one of the highest peaks in the pandemic so far, reporting 22 new infections in 24 hours.
On Saturday, August 22, the health authorities reported 172 new infections, in addition to 26 deaths from Covid-19 in the state of Yucatán.
New cases by location: 82 in Mérida, 22 in Progreso, 14 in Tizimín, 11 in Valladolid, 7 in Ticul, 6 in Tinum, four in Peto, three in Kanasín and Tekax, two in Chichimilá, Río Lagartos and Umán, and one in Chapab, Chemax, Chicxulub Pueblo, Dzitás, Espita, Hunucmá, Izamal, Maxcanú, Motul, San Felipe, Tixméhuac, Tzucacab and Ucú, and one foreigner.
The deaths by municipality: three women, from Chapab, Progreso and San Felipe, and five men, from Ticul, Chicxulub, Oxkutzcab, Temozón, and Hocabá and an 11-month-old baby from Tixméuac.
The other deaths were seven women and nine men from Mérida, in addition to one man from the state of Quintana Roo.
