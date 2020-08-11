Progreso Aeolian Park is inaugurated

PROGRESO Yucatan (Times Media Mexico)-. With an investment of approximately 155 million dollars, Energía Renovable de la Península inaugurated this morning the Progreso Wind Farm, an important project with 90 MW of installed capacity for electricity generation, which will produce more than 303 GW/H per year, with a useful life of approximately 30 years.

“Today Energía Renovable de la Península joins the network of 5 renewable solar and wind energy projects that have been put into operation in the State of Yucatán”, explained Dr. Benigno Villarreal del Río, Director of Vive Energía and of the Renewable Energy of the Peninsula project, in his welcome message.

During its construction, this great project generated around 339 jobs, and for the operation stage between 13 and 15 permanent jobs. It has 36 machines distributed along 1240 ha, which only occupy 4.5% of this area, allowing the realization of the usual activities, such as agriculture and livestock, while the owners of the land that houses the wind farm of Progreso receive an additional benefit through the usufruct they receive.

To conclude his message, Dr. Benigno Villarreal also pointed out that the contribution of Renewable Energy in the Peninsula to the reduction of polluting emissions into the atmosphere is estimated at 181,000 tons of CO2; “which in comparative terms to our daily life means the withdrawal of approximately 76,800 cars during each year that this Wind Project is in operation”.

In the last 24 months, with the implementation of five renewable energy projects, it has also been observed a decrease of about 70% in the cost of local marginal electricity prices in Yucatan, which went from almost 3,000 pesos MWh to just under 800 pesos MWh, thus achieving that the Yucatan companies participating in the Wholesale Electricity Market get, by this alone, be more competitive in domestic and international markets.

The Yucatan Times

