Possible heavy rains in Yucatan

MEXICO (Times Media Mexico/CONAGUA) – The Tropical Wave Number 25 will travel through the Yucatan Peninsula. The Southeast of the country, causing occasional heavy rains in Campeche, Chiapas, and Oaxaca, very strong in Tabasco, southern Veracruz, and Yucatan, and strong in Quintana Roo, reports the Conagua in a statement.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), a low-pressure channel extended from the northwest to the center of the country, interacting with instability in high levels of the atmosphere and the entrance of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, will cause very heavy occasional rains in Guerrero.

Heavy rainfall will also occur in Chihuahua, Colima, Estado de México, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Puebla and Sonora.

Rain showers in Mexico City, Durango, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, San Luis Potosi, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Tlaxcala, and isolated rains in Aguascalientes, Nuevo Leon, Queretaro and Zacatecas.

Wind and temperature forecast

Winds with gusts of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour (km/h) are also expected in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosi, Sonora, Yucatan and Zacatecas, as well as for the areas of the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec and the Sea of Cortez.

During the storms, there could be electrical discharges, hailstorms, and strong gusts of wind.

On the other hand, a high-pressure system in mid-atmosphere levels will maintain maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Sonora, and Yucatan.

In addition, temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees in Chiapas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Guerrero, Michoacán, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Possibility of cyclone

At 07:00 hours, central Mexico time, a low-pressure area associated with a tropical wave, with a 10% probability of cyclonic development in the forecast at 48 hours, was located 795 kilometers southeast of the mouth of the Suchiate River, Mexico-Guatemala border, and moves west to northwest.

The Gulf of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula

In its forecast by region, for the Gulf of Mexico, it forecasts partially cloudy weather conditions in the morning and cloudy weather in the afternoon.

There were very heavy rains in Tabasco and Veracruz, and intervals of showers in Tamaulipas, all with electrical discharges and possible hailstorms, and a hot environment and east and southeast wind of 20 to 30 km/h.

In the Yucatan Peninsula, partly cloudy skies and increased cloudiness are expected in the afternoon, with occasional heavy rains in Campeche. Very heavy rains in Yucatan and heavy rains in Quintana Roo, all with electric storms.

It is also expected to be hot to very hot, with winds from the Southeast of 15 to 30 km / h, with gusts of 50 km / h in Campeche and Yucatan.

