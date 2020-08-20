People in Progreso struggle with streams of muddy water

Starting today they are washing tinacos for free in Progreso.

PROGRESO: The Municipal System of Potable Water and Sewerage of Progreso (Smapap) reported that as of today, Thursday, August 20th, residents can request free cleaning of their water tanks by calling 93-501-34 and 93-536-69, since the night before last, a little more than one kilometer of damaged pipeline was changed near the Merida-Progreso highway and yesterday, when service was restored, “it was detected that the pipeline absorbed a little mud,” which is why houses received murky water.

To wash the tank, he said, “it is important to have your paid receipt handy.

Thousands of liters of dirty water were pumped into houses and businesses of the port and the tourist area, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, of which there are 235 cases in this municipality, according to the Yucatan Ministry of Health.

Since the morning, thick brown water was coming out of the houses’ tabs; it was thought that it would be for a short moment, but the problem persisted for hours.

Since the day before yesterday, the shortage of drinking water in this city began.

In a statement, the director of Smapap, Rafael Luna Gutiérrez, reported that an 18-inch pipeline was replaced on the side of the Merida-Progreso highway.

According to the bulletin, “these works were previously announced on the social networks of Smapap so that citizens take their precautions for the temporary absence of the vital liquid.

Both Smapap publications were filled with comments from dissatisfied users, first, because the service was interrupted again and then because of the muddy waters comint out of the tabs.

For example, Berenice Centeno Pacheco posted a photo of the muddy water and wrote: “Can anyone report why muddy water is coming out of my tab at home? It’s already mixed with the water in my cistern and in the afternoon my son will be discharged from the hospital, he had an accident and now has an open wound, so we need all the hygiene measures possible.

At 7:10 p.m. Smapap announced that they will wash the water tanks (tinacos) for free and asked users for an “apology” regarding the inconvenience.

