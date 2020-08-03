Pandemic has hit Campeche with 4,758 cases

52 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths have been registered in Campeche in the first two days of this month, adding up to 4,758 cases. This was reported by the local authorities.

At the start of the sixth month of the pandemic due to the SARS-CoV2 virus, Campeche registers 52 new cases of COVID-19, totaling 4,758 accumulated cases, maintaining 292 active and unfortunately, 11 patients have recently lost their lives, this was announced by Manuel Julián Zaldívar Báez, deputy director of Public Health of the state, during the daily report this Sunday, August 2.

“This shows that the health emergency is from ending, that’s why we ask the population to maintain prevention and social distancing measures, as well as to take extreme precautions,” said Zaldívar Báez.

At the end of Epidemiological Week number 31, 4,758 positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered throughout Campeche, of which 3,874 have recovered; however, deaths continue to occur, totaling 523 human losses in the state.

For six months, the pandemic has kept different federal institutions on alert: IMSS, ISSSTE, Pemex, Secretary of the Navy, Mexican Army, Secretary of Health, and private hospitals, where 8,513 people have been tested for coronavirus.

263 of the 292 active cases are ambulatory and 98 remain hospitalized; 499 of the 523 deaths were people with residence in the state and 24 came from other parts of the country.

Of the 52 new cases, 29 are located in Campeche; seven in Escárcega; six in Ciudad del Carmen; four in Hecelchakán; two in Candelaria; two in Calkiní; one in Champotón and one more in Hopelchén.

