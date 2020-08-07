One American is dying every 80 seconds from coronavirus

At least one person in the United States has died every 80 seconds on average over the last seven days, according to new research, as President Donald Trump said the nation’s soaring death toll “is what it is” in a recent interview.
The grim figures were first reported by NBC News on Wednesday, which noted its own tally revealed 7,486 people died in the last seven days due to Covid-19.
That tracked with other data surrounding the coronavirus pandemic published daily by Johns Hopkins University, which showed more than 158,000 total deaths nationwide associated with the novel virus.
Whereas the rate of deaths was somewhat slower in July, with one American dying every 102 seconds on average throughout the month, the latest figures appeared to show an acceleration in pace, as NBC News reported.
Meanwhile, the president has shrugged off the reemergence of Covid-19 in many states across the country, once again insisting the virus would disappear – a claim he has made without evidence since the start of the pandemic – while demanding schools reopen for classes during the autumn.
Axios’ Jonathan Swain pressed the president on the issue in an interview the news outlet released earlier this week, in which the journalist told the president: “A thousand Americans are dying a day.”
“They are dying. That’s true,” Mr Trump replied. “It is what it is.”
“But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can,” he added. “It’s under control as much as you can control it.”
However, Americans largely disagree with the president on his defence of the US response to the pandemic. In a survey published by NPR/Ipsos on Tuesday, two-thirds of respondents said they believed the US was handling the pandemic worse than other countries.
A majority of those surveyed also supported more aggressive measures to battle the rise of infections.
The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has projected the death toll to reach 173,000 by 22 August, which would essentially equate to nearly 1,000 deaths every single day for an entire month.
Source: Yahoo News
Comments
more recommended stories
-
What white women in a key county think about Trump
It is no secret to the.
-
The terrible translations of “VISIT MEXICO” another example of ineptitude and corruption in AMLO’s government.
From Mexico’s state of “Warrior” to.
-
Farewell with Mariachi music for a Mérida nurse who lost the battle against COVID-19
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- With mariachi music and.
-
Public Security Secretariat (SSP) investigates high-impact crime in the north of Mérida
The State Investigative Police carries out.
-
The Mérida-Cancún-Chetumal stretch of the Maya Train will be electric
In a stretch of almost 700.
-
ENOUGH 2020! – Hurricane season in the Atlantic to be worse than expected.
Due to current ocean and atmospheric.
-
San Felipe is the municipality with the highest index of COVID-19 contagion in Yucatan
YUCATAN, MEXICO.- “San Felipe became the.
-
Families of coronavirus victims lament ‘lack of control’ in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mourners at.
-
Possible heavy rains in Yucatan
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico/CONAGUA) – The.
-
Canada “takes advantage” of the United States – Trump.
Trump said Canada “takes advantage” of.
Leave a Comment