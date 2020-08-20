Newborn defeats COVID in a matter of days

The mother presented symptoms of COVID-19 three days before the birth of the baby and had a 70 percent placental abruption, for which an emergency cesarean section was performed.

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN., August 20, 2020.- At 10 days old, Guadalupe was discharged from the Regional General Hospital (HGR) No. 1 “Lic. Ignacio García Téllez ”, from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Yucatán, after she and her mother were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dr. Ana Lavadores May, head of the Department of Neonatology of HGR No. 1, explained that Laura, mother of the baby, manifested symptoms of COVID-19 three days before the birth of her daughter, in addition to presenting a 70 percent placental abruption, for which an emergency cesarean section had to be performed.

“Guadalupe’s state of health was serious during the first three days after she was born. She presented respiratory distress and required the placement of oxygen, as well as the application of medications, such as antibiotics, ”she explained.

“24 hours after she was born, she was given the test that confirmed that like her mother, she also had COVID-19,” explained the pediatric neonatologist from the IMSS in Yucatán.

Dr. Lavadores May pointed out that the timely intervention succeeded in removing her oxygen on the fourth day, and thus being able to feed her baby with breast milk.

By not presenting complications, Laura received training to milk and later discharge her so that, from her home in Tizimín, she could send breast milk for the baby’s consumption, who, due to her health condition, remained hospitalized.

But on Friday, August 14, when the “victory bell” rang amid applause and good wishes, little baby Guadalupe was discharged after presenting optimal health conditions, and she was transferred to her home in Tizimin.

Dr. Lavadores May said that the recovery of the little girl was an achievement of a great multidisciplinary team that gave prompt follow-up to the treatment of the baby, as well as to all the newborns who remain hospitalized for other causes.

“We have been at the forefront, updating ourselves and this is an example of our success, delivering a healthy baby to her family, eating, breathing properly, this reflects the effort and work of all,” she said.

In this sense, the head of the Yucatán Representation Office of the IMSS, Dr. Miriam Victoria Sánchez Castro, expressed her approval for the recovery of the little girl and thanked all hospital personnel who attended the case.

“The greatest satisfaction for us is to make things happen and see our patients recover… that gives us the strength to continue with this noble work, ” she said.

For his part, José, the girl’s father, shared his joy and gratitude for the recovery of his baby: “Doctors and nurses took care of my baby as if she was part of their own family; my wife and I want to thank all the staff for lookig after our baby, who is now fine and healthy, “he concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments