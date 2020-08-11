National Guard close streets in Mérida’s Del Parque subdivision

Mérida, Yucatan (August 10, 2020).- Strong police presence was observed during the afternoon in Mérida’s Fraccionamiento Del Parque. Members of the National Guard closed down streets in the area to intercept a suspicious truck.
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Agents of the National Guard mounted a strong operation this afternoon in the streets of the Del Parque subdivision without any report on why or the results of said action, which drew the attention of the residents of the area.
The events took place on Calle 57-D (between 12 and 14), where several National Guard agents arrived in trucks and other vehicles, closing the accesses and without giving further explanations to the inhabitants of the route.
It is presumed that the matter would be related to a Van-type truck that would have been intercepted at that crossing by the authorities.
Officers of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) were also present, but so far there is no more information available to understand what led to such a spectacular operation.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
