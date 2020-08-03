“My Government is not subject to organized crime”: López Obrador.

AMLO stressed that, unlike in the past, today Mexico is not a hostage to crime so all the resources illegally taken will return to the nation’s coffers.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – López Obrador insisted that his Government of the fourth transformation “does not simulate” they fight all criminal organizations. “Unlike in the past, today the government of Mexico is not subject to either white-collar or organized crime,” said López Obrador, warning that all the resources illegally taken from the people of Mexico will be returned to the nation’s coffers.

López used his Sunday video message to highlight the arrest of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel’s former leader, José Antonio Yepes Ortiz, alias El Marro. AMLO said it is a very relevant event against criminal corruption in the country, despite the Covid19 epidemic that continues to generate much pain and suffering among Mexicans.

“The defense secretariat with the support of the Government achieved this very important arrest. Of course, we must continue to address the causes that give rise to violence.” AMLO emphasized that the organization led by El Marro turned Guanajuato into the most violent state in the country thanks to the compromises and corruption of municipal and state authorities.

López Obrador insisted that his government does not simulate fights against criminal organizations, contrary to the times of Genaro García Luna, former federal public security secretary. The latter protected drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán Loera and only attacked the opponents of the Sinaloa-based criminal sentenced to life in prison in the United States.

“It was the last straw,“(SIC) said López Obrador, “to name Luis Cárdenas Palominos and Ramón Pequeño García, former collaborators of García Luna. They now face charges of drug trafficking in the United States, as well as their former boss. Imagine, to what degree is reached. García Luna is accused of giving protection to one of the cartels, the Sinaloa cartel and of persecuting others; in other words, it was pretended to fight drug trafficking, but only those who had no agreement with the Government and many atrocities were committed in the shadow of public power with absolute impunity.” Obrador said in the message.

The president said his Government would continue to confront impunity and corruption in an even-handed way.

“Let there be an end to what is deceived by chasing one gang and protecting another, the law must be applied evenly, no to corruption, and in all cases try to recover what has been illegally taken from the public treasury, what has been taken from the people and the nation,” concluded AMLO, stressing that in the cases of Emilio Lozoya, former director of Pemex, and César Duarte, former governor of Chihuahua, the objective is the same: to punish the guilty (he skipped the assumption of innocence) and recover the money from the Mexicans.

