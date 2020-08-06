Multiple deaths after gas leak causes huge in North Korea

NORTH KOREA has seen at least 15 people killed after an explosion in Hyesan caused devastating injuries to dozens of people.

A gas leak in a Hyesan house was blamed for a series of explosions that left nine North Koreans dead, and at least 30 injured on Tuesday. Two more are in critical condition at a local hospital following the explosion.

A source in Yanggang province said it is “highly likely” the two in critical condition, who suffered from third-degree burns, will die.

The relatives are taking drastic measures to save the injured, including paying for medicines to be delivered to them intravenously.

Another 10 suffered injuries to their arms and head, among other areas, from glass shattering during the explosions.

The head of the Organisation and Guidance Department in the Hyesan Party Committee is leading efforts to cleanup debris from the site of the incident in cooperation with local and government authorities

Teams from the city’s Ministry of Social Security office were also sent to the incident site at around 4pm yesterday to prevent locals from approaching the site.

The teams reportedly confiscated cellphones from anyone trying to take pictures of the destroyed buildings.

But news of the incident spread quickly in the city, as many people heard and witnessed the explosions.

Another source told Daily NK that a gas leak built up in a house in Hyesan, which then ignited at 6.10pm local time on Tuesday.

Liquid petroleum gas cylinders attached to nearby houses then exploded, causing a series of fires and explosions.

The source said: “One section of harmonica houses were completely destroyed by the explosion.

“There’s absolutely nothing of value left inside them.”

Source: https://www.express.co.uk/







