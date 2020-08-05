MSC Cruises unveils safety protocols as return looms

MSC Cruises chief executive, Gianni Onorato, has revealed details of a comprehensive health and safety protocol designed to get line back into the water.

The company has developed what it calls a “comprehensive protocol”.

A dedicated task force, with the input and support of leading external medical experts, developed a robust protocol with new MSC Cruises specific operating procedures that go beyond the actual regional and national guidelines and effectively set a new standard.

MSC Cruises has developed comprehensive operating procedures, that build upon already stringent health and safety measures that have long been in place on board the ships.

The new procedures include universal Covid-19 testing for all guests and crew prior to embarkation, protected ashore visits at each destination only with an MSC Cruises excursion as added level of protection for guests and the introduction of a Covid Protection Plan for further peace of mind for guests.

With all of these measures in place MSC Cruises aims to offer guests the safest possible holiday.

MSC Cruises is preparing for a potential restart this summer in the Mediterranean, though no date has yet been set.

While awaiting the necessary final approvals two MSC Cruises ships are preparing – flagship MSC Grandiosa and popular ship MSC Magnifica.

MSC Grandiosa will offer seven-night cruises in the western Mediterranean and MSC Magnifica will serve the east Mediterranean.

Their actual departure dates will be determined in accordance with the guidelines received by the relevant authorities.

For this initial phase of the restart of operations, the two MSC Cruises ships operating in the Mediterranean for the current summer season will initially only welcome guests who are residents in Schengen countries.

Additionally, their itineraries have been designed according to the accessibility of the ports, reducing where possible, the need for guests to use of public transport or flights and have been planned in conjunction with the authorities.

Guests residing in countries who are unable to sail on Mediterranean cruises this summer including the UK & Irish markets will be contacted by MSC Cruises or their travel agent with options regarding their holiday plans.

Source: https://www.breakingtravelnews.com/







