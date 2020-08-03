Mothers with COVID-19 can continue breastfeeding their babies (IMSS)

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (August 3, 2020).- “On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week – from August 1 to 7 – the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) reinforces actions to promote this important practice that prevents newborns from multiple illnesses”, said doctor David Salvador Medina Camarena, IMSS head of the Division of Prenatal Care and Family Planning in the First Level.

Under the slogan “Supporting breastfeeding contributes to a healthier planet”, the Social Security gynecologist said that this meaning encompasses not only global child health, but also encourages pregnant and lactating women to provide this food to babies during the first six months in an exclusive and complementary way until two years or more of age so that they grow up healthy and have optimal development.

In this sense, Medina Camarena stressed that “in the case of substitutes, cans, bottles and everything that is used for artificial lactation, they harm the environment and the family economy, therefore if we promote and practice breastfeeding, we contribute enormously to the health of the planet. “

He recalled that prior to the pandemic, the IMSS disseminated various face-to-face activities to promote breastfeeding; however, now the Institute is supported by the institutional Facebook networks: @IMSSmx; Twitter: @Your_IMSS; and Instagram: @imss_mx, to provide remote advice and information that pregnant women, parents, and families need.

The IMSS specialist assured that “during this week there will be a lot of emphases to develop creative ideas in the dissemination of breastfeeding to both pregnant women and mothers of children under two years of age.

The father has a very important role in this task because he contributes to having all the information so that the mother who is breastfeeding has all the support ”.

He specified that the general population is also included to develop these activities remotely, to have a positive impact on the practice of breastfeeding and environmental care.

Medina Camarena pointed out that health personnel is motivated in the use of social networks to share relevant information about the benefits for mothers and newborns of this exclusive superfood.

Regarding mothers who have been diagnosed with COVID, the specialist added that they should continue to breastfeed, since it is not contraindicated: “By breastfeeding your baby, you will transmit antibodies against the virus, it does not cause infection since the virus is transmitted by the respiratory route ”.

He recommended taking the indicated hygiene and cleaning measures such as proper handwashing, use of face masks, sneezing or coughing on a paper tissue, and very specific measures to breastfeed babis, which are provided in each Family Medicine Unit.

During the week of breastfeeding from August 1 to 7, starting at 10:00 am, specialists from the IMSS will participate in the Cycle of Online Courses: “Breastfeeding and the care of women and their babies”, through Twitter: @Your_IMSS and Facebook: @IMSSmx.

Topics to be covered are the Benefits of Breastfeeding for mom and baby. Breastfeeding techniques; Recommendations for safe breastfeeding against COVID-19; Milk banks; Strategies for promoting breastfeeding before COVID-19; Alternatives when the baby cannot access breast milk; Healthy habits and food for good breastfeeding; and Myths of breastfeeding.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments