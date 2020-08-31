Morena looking for 2 Million Signatures to Prosecute Ex-Presidents

Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar affirms that they will seek to surpass the collection of one million 800 thousand “so that there are no excuses”; sympathizers gather signatures even in the United States’ localities.

MEXICO (El Universal) – The National Council of Morena unanimously determined to carry out a national mobilization. They intend to collect the necessary signatures to request a widespread consultation to make former presidents Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León, Vicente Fox Quesada, Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, and Enrique Peña Nieto subject to criminal prosecution for corruption.

Morena’s leader, Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, told EL UNIVERSAL that they would seek to collect 2 million signatures and not 1.8 million as required by law, “so that there are no excuses.

While the party was making this decision, militants and sympathizers of Morena in various squares of the country and even in New York, United States, placed reception tables in public squares and parks to collect signatures.

They also promoted the consultation and enabled the portal https://www.juicioexpresidentes.mx/ to download the forms for collecting signatures in social networks. Two reception tables were installed in the Zócalo of the capital, one on Madero and Plaza de la Constitución and the second on the corner of 5 de Mayo and Isabela Católica.

Wearing white T-shirts with the message “Trial of Ex-Presidents Now” printed on them, the activists said there was an excellent turnout, as they managed to collect more than 300 signatures in nine hours.

“We are activists, that’s why we will do it on weekends,” said Enrique Calles, who added that they have wanted to bring the former presidents to trial for years. Still, it had not been possible to do so, now, he said, they will comply with the legal requirement of collecting more than one and a half to two million signatures, a task he considered titanic.

According to the Constitution, they can only request the widespread consultation from September 1st to 15th, which is the deadline; they will have to wait until the next election.

Extraordinary Session

In a unique session, the National Council of Morena unanimously approved to go into full session to collect signatures to request that a citizen consultation be called to decide whether the last five former Mexican presidents should be investigated and if so, prosecuted for corruption or any other crime.

“We unanimously voted in favor of Morena promoting citizen consultation for former presidents, that they be investigated and, if necessary, tried. All the counselors agreed with this,” commented Ramirez Cuellar. We will work, he added, hand in hand with the Citizens Committee of the party responsible for taking the issue.

“Some supporters have already started to collect signatures with a particular format, but we will have to wait for the Senate to review the unique format that will be there to start collecting signatures,” he said.

He said the intention is to get at least 2 million signatures so that we have a large number of signatures that are not needed at the time of the review.

It is expected that this week will be when the Morenistas will be deployed throughout the country: in colonies, housing units, and central squares, among others, but already with the single format approved. “We continue in the same dynamic: we removed the pension, now we will disappear the jurisdiction and that the former presidents are investigated,” he said.

Morenistas in the Big Apple

Morena’s supporters in New York began collecting signatures for the consultation. Gathered in Morena New York Committee 1, yesterday in Corona Plaza, in the Queens area, José Luis Ramírez and Isaac Ramírez, among others, began the collection from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

“We are pleased because people came. We must take advantage of this golden opportunity to prosecute the corrupt former presidents, who are guilty of us coming to the United States,” said Isaac Ramirez.

They said that today, Monday, they will be outside the Mexican consulate in New York to continue looking for signatures of support.

