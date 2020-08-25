Military order killing of civilian (VIDEO)

On Monday, August 24, a video was released in which it can be seen that, after a confrontation with armed civilians, soldiers of the Mexican Army surround a truck, from which a person suddenly raises his head. What follows is shocking. One of the uniformed shouts that he is alive, while the other coldly orders: “Kill him!”

This event, which occurred on Friday, July 3rd in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, northern Mexico, right across the border with Texas, had been partially made public by the Army, which declared that only criminals had been involved in the incident; however, at least three of the dead were not part of any armed group.

In this regard, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered an investigation in order to put an end to the old practices in which the opacity and corruption of the Mexican Army were promoted.

