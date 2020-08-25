Military order killing of civilian (VIDEO)

On Monday, August 24, a video was released in which it can be seen that, after a confrontation with armed civilians, soldiers of the Mexican Army surround a truck, from which a person suddenly raises his head. What follows is shocking. One of the uniformed shouts that he is alive, while the other coldly orders: “Kill him!”
This event, which occurred on Friday, July 3rd in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, northern Mexico, right across the border with Texas, had been partially made public by the Army, which declared that only criminals had been involved in the incident; however, at least three of the dead were not part of any armed group.
In this regard, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered an investigation in order to put an end to the old practices in which the opacity and corruption of the Mexican Army were promoted.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
First case of Covid-19 reinfection documented in Hong Kong
Researchers in Hong Kong on Monday,.
-
Colombian authorities deliver a major blow to CJNG by seizing one ton of cocaine
Colombian authorities delivered a major blow.
-
“Viva por México” campaign to be launched in Mérida.
As part of the reactivation of.
-
Hurricane Laura aims at U.S. coast, evacuations are ordered
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Thousands of.
-
27 Prominent Republicans, Announce They’ll Endorse Joe Biden.
UNITED STATES (Forbes) – 27 former.
-
In 2020, Drive-in returns to Mérida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (August 25, 2020).- The.
-
Manufacturers and other Asian firms seek Mexico to generate business.
According to sources consulted by Reuters,.
-
Mérida femicide generates outrage on social networks
As published on The Yucatan Times.
-
Pemex records the lowest oil production in 40 years.
MEXICO (Agencies) – Pemex reported in.
-
Miles-long lines at U.S.-Mexico border crossings after new travel restrictions
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico – Americans who.
Leave a Comment