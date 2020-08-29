Mexico’s Government, making the worst history -Felipe Calderón’s harsh criticism of AMLO’s 4t.

The former president launched a publicity spot in response to Andrés Manuel López Obrador before his second year report.

MEXICO CITY (INFOBAE) – Felipe Calderón criticized AMLO’s “Fourth Transformation” government with the same audiovisual strategy as AMLO’s second report. On the first day of September, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will send his second government report in writing to the Congress of the Union and offer a message to citizens from the Central Patio of the National Palace.

In this context, the national president has explained some of the most important points of his speech through videos that he publishes on his social networks.

So far, five productions have been revealed. He talks about the raffle of the presidential plane, his economic support to young people, elderly people, and the population in a situation of poverty or the path of the 4T in the fight against corruption.

Some were controversial and criticized by the users of the same networks, thanks to the messages provided by López Obrador. Such is the case of the one where he quoted Pope Francis and the gospel, to deny that his Government is communist.

“It is no longer the same: no more privileges, no more privileges. There is no more corruption upstairs, that’s why the conservatives and their spokesmen are walking around like crazy. Since Madero’s time, they haven’t attacked a president. I am proud that the people support me, 70% of Mexicans agree with the transformation, and I will not fail them,” the president said in one of his most recent videos.

The responses of his adversaries and the opposition forces were not long in coming. However, he highlights Felipe Calderón’s most recent spot as a criticism of the communication strategy followed by President Andrés Manuel.

Calderón also recorded a spot, but he put in it some of the numbers of AMLO’s Government, as well as the opinions of someone who considers the decisions of the Fourth Transformation team as a mismanagement of the country.

In the video, the president assures that unemployment saw a considerable increase during the second year of his Government. According to the data he offered through the video, in 2019, there were more than 12 million people without work, but now another 13 million have been added. The blame, he said, lies with the public policies implemented by Andrés Manuel’s Government.

“We promised you that we would make history, but we never told you how we would do it. In 2019, 12.6 million people were out of work, with more than 13 million added in 2020. The whims and the quips are the emblems of this Government. Instead of sensible public policies, unemployment, and hopelessness. Government of Mexico, making the worst history,” is heard during AMLO’s spot.

In a few hours, the publication reached a little more than 2,300 retweets, a little more than 4,100 “I like it” reactions, a little more than 70,000 reproductions and 664 comments that are divided among those who support the former president or his critics, as well as those who support López Obrador.

At the end of the video, the faces of Mexico’s heroes using the Fourth Transformation were changed to those of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Hugo López-Gatell, Manuel Bartlett Díaz, among others.

The former president of Mexico did not put any other word in the publication, nor has he responded to the users’ messages that come directly to his social networks.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments