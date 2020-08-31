Mexico, way beyond the catastrophic scenario presented by Lopez Gatell

The country reaches 595,000 cases of Covid and 64,158 deaths

The Ministry of Health reported a total of 64 thousand 158 deaths throughout the country by Covid-19, that is, 339 more deaths than those reported yesterday, which were 63 thousand 819, and although it reported a reduction in the cases, the figures indicate that the trend will not be maintained.

“At the end of week 33, we had a period of slowdown, that is, it did not reduce that week to the speed that the epidemic had been reducing since week 29, and we opened this week with a reduction that could not be sustained throughout the following week,” explained the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo Lopez-Gatell.

“Opening with such a small reduction of minus 12%, we could not guarantee that this would be sustained throughout the week, we may have a plateau stage, the epidemic does not descend in a monotonic way, that is to say, with a continuous descent, but it has moments of stagnation, and it is a kind of scalene”.

Here is the complete transmission of the conference on cases of coronavirus in Mexico, from Palacio Nacional

He added that the country counts 595 thousand 841 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and that the people who were infected in the last 14 days (active epidemic) and who can still transmit the virus reached an average of 41 thousand 959.

So far, 1 million 341 thousand people have been studied, since February 28th, the date of the first confirmed case, of which 663 thousand 474 have been negative. Although the recoveries reduced by 11%, the deaths reduced by 56%, said Lopez-Gatell.

There are 30 thousand 770 general beds in the whole country to attend the sick, 19 thousand 903 are available, and 10 thousand 867 occupied, that is, the occupation until today is 35%.

Besides, there are 10,117 critical beds or beds with mechanical ventilators, of which 7,57 are available, and 3,60 are occupied, so the occupation is 30%.

Nuevo León is the state with the highest hospital occupation in general beds, 63%, followed by Nayarit with 52% and Hidalgo with 50%.

Regarding critical beds, Nuevo León has an occupation of 56%, Aguascalientes 51% and Colima 50%.

The world has more than 25 million infections.

More than 25 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, most of them in the United States and Brazil, where the pandemic has claimed more than 120,000 lives. In India, which this Sunday broke the world record for infections in one day.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak in China at the end of last year, at least 25,29,250 cases and 842,915 deaths have been reported, according to an AFP count this Sunday from official sources.

