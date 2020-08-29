Mexico six months after the first case of infection – 10 states in yellow; 1 in red.

Colima is the only state in the country that is prevalent in red, according to the epidemiological traffic light.
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Mexico is six months into its first covid-19 infection case. In 180 days of the pandemic, there have been 63,146 deaths, 585,738 positive cases, 83,357 suspects, and 650,862 negatives. In total, 1,319,957 people have been studied, and 44 percent are currently positive.
As of yesterday, the risk estimate to establish the epidemiological traffic light went from considering four to 10 indicators of three different components.
Thus, by Monday, August 31 and for the next 15 days, only Colima will remain in red, that is, maximum risk. In orange, high risk, 21 states remain: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, Nayarit, Guanajuato, Queretaro, Jalisco, Michoacan, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Quintana Roo, Yucatan, Puebla, Hidalgo, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosi, Nuevo Leon and Chihuahua.
In yellow, medium risk 10 states: Sonora, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Campeche, Tabasco, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Tlaxcala and Guerrero.
The new indicators to consider are four related to covid syndrome: the effective reproduction rate, the incidence rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the weekly percentage of positivity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the trend of covid-19 syndrome cases.
The second component will be the hospitalization indicators that include the rate of hospitalized cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the percentage of occupied general beds in the hospitals of the Hospital Network for the Care of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections, the percentage of occupied ventilator beds and the trend of hospitalized cases.
The last component to be taken into account to establish the traffic light is the mortality rate indicators per 100,000 inhabitants and the trend of the mortality rate.
