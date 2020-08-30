Mexico receives over 122,000 medical supplies donated by Israel

Israel’s embassy in Mexico donated personal protective equipment for people in vulnerable situations and medical staff in Mexico City.

122,000 medical supplies were delivered to the Mexico City government for people with COVID-19 symptoms that have no access to health services.

The official event, that took place at the Oval Hall of the Viceroyalty Palace, Israel’s ambassador in Mexico, Zvi Tal, asserted that the donate is to help Mexico City’s government tackle the pandemic.

“This symbolic donation we’re making expresses our admiration for the substantial efforts made by mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and her team to find the adequate balance between the fight against COVID-19 and returning to the new normal as most as possible in the economic, social, recreational, and educational spheres,” he said.

Zvi Tal expressed his wish for this contribution to help those in need as well as his interest to strengthen the friendship and collaboration with the Mexico City government.

“A topic that is close to my heart is water management and I sincerely hope to work out beneficial cooperation regarding this important matter. Our main principle in these important endeavors is, first of all, the well-being of Mexico’s people and the inhabitants of this magnificent city,” said the diplomat.

The Mexico City Finance Ministry was in charge of receiving the donation. It said this could the beginning of the productive collaboration in the management of the pandemic and other matters.

“There’s a lot to learn, a lot to collaborate in, together, we cannot do it by ourselves. We receive this important donation delivered to us today with gratefulness; our gratitude is multiple, not only because of the supplies they are giving us but also for the moment in which they arrive, that opens cooperation between our governments and our indigenous groups,” it said.

The Embassy, along with Meny Samra, President of the Mexico – Israel Chamber of Commerce, Miguel Schwarz, honorary cónsul of Israel in Monterrey, and his son Mauricio, members of the Jewish Community, made possible the donation of 61,500 gloves, 54,900 two-layer face masks, 2 surgery gowns, and 3,500 three-layer face masks, 250 bottles of 1 liter of hand sanitizer, and 300 bags for the management of corpses.

Israel’s embassy in Mexico added that these materials are expected to be distributed among 50,000 people with COVID-19 symptoms as part of the kits delivered by the government to prevent more infections.

The event was also attended by Mexico City’s General Coordinator of Counselors and International Affairs, Diana Alarcón González, the general director of Mexico City’s Public Health Services, Jorge Alfredo Ochoa Moreno, and Meny Samra. This donation is another of the aid packages delivered by the Israel embassy to Querétaro, Zacatecas, and Guerrero with 200,000 PPE for Mexicans, as well as training from Israel experts to Mexican government officials and doctors to address the pandemic.







