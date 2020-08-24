Mexico posts lowest weekly coronavirus death toll in two months

Mexico reported 226 more deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, finishing the week with 3,723 fatalities, the lowest total in over two months and lending weight to government assertions it is beating back the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the government’s coronavirus czar, Deputy Health Minster Hugo Lopez-Gatell, declared the novel coronavirus was in “sustained decline” in Mexico, barely two weeks after the country posted its highest daily new infections.
Low testing rates have fed concerns that the published data may understate the true extent of the pandemic, and ministry officials also caution that cases could surge again.
According to the latest figures from the health ministry, Mexico’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 60,480.
Nevertheless, the week’s cumulative toll was the lowest since the second week of June, according to Reuters calculations based on health ministry data.
Mexico has the third highest death toll globally from the coronavirus after the United States and Brazil. The tally in India is catching up with Mexico.
The health ministry also reported 3,948 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 560,164.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Because of no access to a computer, only 5% of poor students return to school.
International agencies warn that students from.
-
A toasty Monday with afternoon rain expected in Yucatan
Hurricane “Marco” is in the Gulf.
-
Top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway leaving White House
Kellyanne Conway, who was Donald Trump’s.
-
“The curve is in frank descent” – Ssa. Yet, Mexico exceeds 560 thousand cases of covid-19 and more than 60 thousand fatalities.
Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell attributed the number.
-
Mexico jails man who ordered journalist Miroslava Breach’s death
A man in Mexico has been.
-
Family gathering in Kanasin ends up with a man stabbed in the face
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (August 22, 2020).- A.
-
Fireworks & Controversy or a Middle Ground: Preview of The Republican National Convention
The city of Charlotte, North Carolina.
-
Mauritius calls for aid in race to contain catastrophic oil spill
The island nation of Mauritius has.
-
USMCA brings great business opportunities to the Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, August 22, 2020.- The.
-
Progreso, Yucatan registers 22 new infections in 24 hours
Progreso registered one of the highest.
Leave a Comment