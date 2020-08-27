Mexico City’s Day of the Dead parade will go virtual

One of the most important Mexican holidays is the “Day of the Dead”
Due to the health emergency caused by COVID-19, Mexico City’s Mix Fund for Tourism Promotion (FMPT) will hold the traditional Day of the Dead parade online as well as a homage where people will be able to remember their beloved ones who died due to coronavirus.
There will be an app called “Xóchitl, Mexico’s virtual ambassador for the world” that will work as an interactive digital platform featuring AR (Augmented Reality), which will include content related to Mexican traditions, culture, and entertainment.
The platform will give access to virtual events, live streaming for the promotion of beautiful Mexico City in a safe way without putting anyone at risk. The parade will be held inside a stadium or a recording studio, without public and following all COVID-19 protocols. The event will be broadcast in many different online platforms”
“It’s been a hard year, but Mexico wants to let everybody know that our tradition is still alive, and we want to share it with the rest of the world; a light for those who left us and Mexico’s support for those who stayed,” says the promotional video.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
