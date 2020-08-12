Mexico-Belize border will remain closed

The reopening of the border between Mexico and Belize was scheduled for August 15th, however, this has been canceled due to the 61.6 percent increase in Covid-19 cases in that Caribbean country.

The measure will leave a loss of 90 million pesos for the south of Quintana Roo due to the lack of Belizean visitors to Chetumal.

The Government of Belize reported that its border with Mexico will remain closed as well as the ports of entry and exit, except in the case of cargo flights and commercial courier shipments, emergency medical trips, and emergency flights approved by the Ministry of Health according to the Department of Civil Aviation.

It was during the second half of March when the border between the two countries was closed, on that date, Belize detected the first two cases of Covid-19, which is why they determined the close down the border, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, data from Quintana Roo’s National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Servytur) detail that the provision caused an impact of 18 million pesos per month to the business sector in Chetumal due to the null arrival of 30 thousand Belizeans who left a spill of 600 pesos a day per person on average.

