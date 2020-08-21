Mexican Army activates the DN-III E Plan in Yucatán due to threat of a cyclone

The Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), through the X Military Region and the 32 / a. Military Zone, reported that Army troops are already applying the DN-III-E Plan in its prevention phase due to the tropical depression 14.

In a bulletin, she pointed out that in accordance with the coordination with the Civil Protection of the State and the different municipalities, military personnel under the jurisdiction of the 32 / a. Military Zone activated Plan DN-III-E in its prevention phase.

As part of this measure, reconnaissance is being carried out in the eastern part of the state, where it is expected to continue its trajectory.

Personnel from the different units under the jurisdiction of the Military Zone participate in the activities.

In Mérida, there is a support group for the civilian population made up of an initial damage assessment team, a search and rescue team, and two water treatment plants.

In addition, the Food Production Center, as well as equipment and various vehicles prepared to travel to any part of the Peninsula if necessary.

The general population is invited to stay informed and take shelter in a safe place.

In case your life is at risk, go to the shelters set up by State Civil Protection personnel.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments