Mérida will feature austere decorations for this year’s Independence Day

Mérida, Yucatan (August 26, 2020).- “Given the current situation we are going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the City Council will not install national decorations on the occasion of the anniversary of the Mexican Independence”, reported the Directorate of Public Services.

However, so that such an important event does not go unnoticed, the illumination of the Municipal Palace, the overpass of the Prolongación Montejo, and the Monument a la Patria will be installed with the colors green, white and red.

The director of Municipal Public Services, José Collado Soberanis, added that the three places that will be illuminated already have led-type reflectors and programmed equipment that allows lighting with the pre-established colors.

In 2019, the Municipal Public Services Directorate installed 445 ornaments in streets, avenues, roundabouts, and main parks of the city to “decorate” the city of Mérida on the occasion of the national holidays. That figure far exceeded the 240 ornaments that were placed in 2018 for the same occasion.

In addition, in 2019, for the first time, video-mapping projections designed especially for these celebrations were streamed in Mérida.

However, he pointed out that given the current situation that all citizens are going through and the municipal economic limitations, no expense will be made in the rehabilitation of ornaments as is done every year, but only the lights installed permanently in the three aforementioned places.

