Merida airport will not close even if Yucatan returns to red light

Despite the fact that Yucatan may change to red color on the epidemiological traffic light for the risk of Covid-19 coronavirus due to the increase in new cases and deaths, the Merida International Airport (MID) “Manuel Crescencio Rejón” will continue with the operations of national flights, as it is considered an essential service.

Currently, there is an average flow of between 1,900 and 2,000 passengers per day with 15 commercial flights and 6 cargo flights in one day.

Of course, the general administrator of the air terminal, Óscar Carrillo Maldonado, indicated that if the traffic light changes to red in the coming days, non-essential companies and businesses would be closed again and that could bring a reduction in flight demand, which would cause some airlines to cancel operations.

He recalled that to date, all the airlines that handle domestic flights are already stable and the number of cancellations has been minimal, however, if the traffic light changes, some flights might be cancelled, but the airport would continue to operate with the same schedule.

He stressed that on Monday, August 3rd, Volaris airlines reactivated operations with the Merida-Tijuana route and the first arrival from Monterrey at 18:00, a flight with capacity for 170 passengers.

“Air transport is considered an essential business, we have no instructions that flights will be canceled this week, but everything is based on passenger demand, if there is more demand there will be new flights and if there is no demand some flights could be canceled ”, he warned.

And as for international flights, the only route remaining was the Mérida-Miami. However, the general manager explained that American Airlines canceled operations since July 28 due to a reorganization in its fleet, and they announced that it would be reactivated on September 7.

Finally, Carrillo Maldonado said that the vast majority of people who move by domestic flights do so for work needs or for family reasons, but if the epidemiological traffic light switches to red, this could mean the cancellation of a number of flights.







