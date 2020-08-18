Massive campaign against the mosquito in Yucatan municipalities

Fumigation tasks in the municipality of Ticul

TICUL, Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – In view of the constant rains during the season, a massive fumigation campaign against the mosquito that transmits Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika began on Monday, August 17th.

In the afternoon, health brigades went through the streets of the city and carried out the fumigation process.

The massive campaign will continue for several days in order to cover a large part of the municipality and in the following days, it will cover the communities of Pustunich and Yotholín (also in Motul, Yucatan).

Among other things, the city is continuing the disinfection campaign in the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus.

Also as part of the prevention measures, the “Friends of Health” (Amigos de la Salud), continue their tours through the streets of the city providing information and recommendations on Covid-19.

