Marijuana detected inside plastic cartridges at the Mérida Airport

In two inspection and surveillance actions to avoid acts possibly constituting a crime, members of the National Guard detected in the parcel hangar of the Mérida International Airport , bags containing cigarettes in plastic cartridges and tobacco cigarettes in wrappers.
When applying presumptive tests, they tested positive for marijuana.
In the first event, 66 cigarettes with a weight of 91.74 grams were detected and in the second action, 33 cigarettes with a weight of 35 grams and 86 tobacco cigarettes with a weight of 248.11 grams were insured.
The shipment from Puebla was bound for Mérida, Yucatán-
The evidence was presented to the Attorney General’s Office.
