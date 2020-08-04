Man reported missing found by police in Tizimín, Yucatán

TIZIMÍN, YUCATAN (August 4, 2020).- Agents from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) located local resident Miguel Braga Victorín, 55, near the exit to Valladolid. Braga was reported missing on Monday.

According to family members, the man, who is known in Tizimín as “Doctor Braga”, suffers from high blood pressure and is under psychological medical treatment.

As soon as the disappearance was reported to the Police, an operation was deployed, which resulted in the finding of Mr. Braga Victorín, who was located on Calle 48, at the Tizimín exit towards Valladolid.

According to family members, he disappeared on Monday, August 3, around 9 a.m. in the Campestre Tizimín subdivision, but they were informed that they had seen him walking along the exit towards Río Lagartos.

When located at approximately 5:30 in the afternoon, he had mild dehydration and an abrasive wound on the chest on the left side.

He was taken to the San Carlos de Tizimín Hospital, where he received medical attention and was found in good health.

